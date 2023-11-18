Roman Reigns' schedule defended by WWE veteran; calls it the reason everybody watches SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has now been a champion for over three years, and The Tribal Chief has shown no signs of slowing down, even with his television appearances becoming less and less common. According to the wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, Roman's schedule is actually a positive for both the champion and the company.

The leader of The Bloodline last defended his title against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief has not made an appearance on TV since, which included this week's episode of SmackDown. He is also not scheduled to defend his title at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast with Sid Pullar III, Mantell defended Roman Reigns' schedule and even labeled it as a positive.

"He works about a half schedule anyways, which is fine because it doesn't hurt him at all. It actually might help him if they don't see him so much," Dutch Mantell said. [58:22 - 58:30]

On being informed by his co-host Sid Pullar III that Roman has had 11 matches in 2023, including house shows, the 73-year-old veteran said that the rarity of a Roman Reigns appearance is one of the reasons everyone watches SmackDown.

"I think that was well done, tells a story, and we'll see where we go from here. Again, I say that's why everybody watches because the whole thrust of any kind of angle or the whole show, the whole company can be thrown into limbo off one TV, one greatly produced TV, so all your angles can change overnight. So, that's why we watch it," Dutch Mantell said. [59:02 - 59:30]

While fans are excited to witness The Tribal Chief whenever he makes an appearance, they have been wondering who he will defend his title against. However, whenever the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion does make an appearance, it would undoubtedly be a must-see.

