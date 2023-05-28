Roman Reigns seemingly seen breaking character at Night of Champions during a top WWE Superstar's entrance

Roman Reigns was seemingly seen breaking character during Sami Zayn's entrance at WWE Night of Champions.

Zayn, who finally competed in a WWE show in Saudi Arabia, addressed the fans in Jeddah in Arabic before his main event showdown against The Bloodline.

During Sami's entrance and introduction, The Tribal Chief was seen smiling from ear to ear. Twitter users even claimed that Reigns was low-key happy for his former Bloodline stablemate.

Reigns, however, quickly got back into character and focused on his match against Zayn and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately for him, The Tribal Chief was unable to dethrone the reigning tag team champions, courtesy of The Usos.

After weeks of tension within The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso finally betrayed his family member and hit him with a brutal superkick. This allowed Zayn and Owens to capitalize and pin Sikoa, who was left as the legal man in the ring.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000ᵈᵃʸˢ @_RomansLegacy That reception for Sami was beautiful and I love how Roman Reigns just left do he could have his moment! That reception for Sami was beautiful and I love how Roman Reigns just left do he could have his moment! https://t.co/jk6SIMnqWl

Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The two tag teams then collided in a rematch on SmackDown, one that was won by the champions.

What did you make of Roman Reigns seemingly breaking character? Sound off in the comment section.

