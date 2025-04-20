Roman Reigns seen breaking character with Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns was on the losing end at WrestleMania 41 after a massive betrayal by Paul Heyman. However, the OTC was seen breaking character, midway through his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

During the closing stages of Night One of WrestleMania 41, Heyman handed a steel chair to Punk, only to hit the former WWE Champion with a low-blow. The now-former Wiseman then gave the chair to Reigns before betraying him and aligning with Rollins.

Reigns had executed an outside dive on his opponents during the Triple Threat Match. Shortly afterward, he checked on both Punk and Rollins in a subtle moment that many might've missed during the broadcast, but was caught on camera.

Check out Roman Reigns briefly breaking character at WrestleMania 41:

Unfortunately for Roman Reigns, the night didn't go in his favor, as he was pinned by his long-term nemesis and former tag team partner, Seth Rollins. The Visionary had offered his former Shield stablemate to ally against Punk temporarily. However, Reigns had other ideas and proceeded to powerbomb Punk and Rollins on the commentary tables.

At WrestleMania 41, Reigns made the walk by himself, as for the first time in years, Paul Heyman wasn't in his corner. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in the coming weeks.

