Roman Reigns seen with the late Bray Wyatt in a throwback photo shared by former WWE Superstar

Following the unfortunate passing of Bray Wyatt, tributes from all across the professional wrestling industry have been pouring in.

Former WWE star Heath Slater, currently known as Heath to IMPACT Wrestling fans, took to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to Wyatt.

Slater shared a backstage photo of him featuring his former colleagues. In the photo, Wyatt was seen alongside his long-term on-screen rival, Roman Reigns. Other wrestlers, including Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel, were also in the frame.

Check out the photo shared by Heath on Twitter:

During his time as an active WWE performer, Wyatt feuded with Reigns on numerous occasions. The two men crossed paths during The Shield's iconic rivalry against The Wyatt Family in 2014.

Reigns and Wyatt have also teamed up with each other. In 2020, The Tribal Chief dethroned Wyatt, aka The Fiend, to win the Universal Championship. This marked the beginning of his 1,090+ day title reign.

Mark Henry recently shared a story about the late Bray Wyatt

WWE legend Mark Henry recently shared a story about the late Bray Wyatt. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the current AEW personality revealed that the last time he saw the former Universal Champion was at an autograph signing during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Henry also detailed Bray Wyatt's interaction with his son, Jacob.

"The last time that we were together was at a signing in Los Angeles during 'Mania, and Jacob [Henry’s son] was with me and he said, 'Jacob, come here. Oh my God, look how big you got,'" Henry recalled. "He’s like, 'Did your dad ever tell you that they tried to put him on a diet?' And I said, 'Oh, s**t, where is this going?'"

Henry further detailed his interaction with the late Wyatt and expressed his love for the late WWE star.

"And [Wyatt] was like, 'Yeah, we came out of a meeting because [WWE] wanted me to lose some weight and they wanted your dad to lose some weight. And your dad said, Okay, all right, enough. I’m going to start right after I go to Taco Cabana.' Jacob just busted out laughing. [Rotunda was] just a funny dude like that, man. There’s not many people that you could just sit there, and they’re not trying to be funny, [but] they just funny. And I loved him," Henry added.

Bray Wyatt is a former WWE and Universal Champion. He shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the business.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

