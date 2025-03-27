Roman Reigns sends 2-word message before WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is heading to WWE SmackDown this week ahead of a huge contract signing for WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief is about to finalize what will be the biggest match of the year for him so far, as he wrestles two of his major rivals, but before that, he's sent a two-word message.

Ad

Reigns took to X/Twitter and made it clear that he was going to be physically present on the blue brand, which means that he will be in the same ring as Seth Rollins and CM Punk once again. Given the chaos that unfolded last week when the three megastars were in the squared circle together, fans have a lot to look forward to. Meanwhile, General Manager Nick Aldis and the security personnel on SmackDown will have their hands full:

Ad

Trending

"London bound. 🛩️🇬🇧☝🏽"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk have already expressed their clear intentions about not holding back at all and trying to injure each other, even if it means that the match at WrestleMania 41 gets affected.

Nick Aldis will likely encourage them to keep their hands off one another till they meet in the blockbuster Triple Threat Match. However, what happens on the blue brand tonight may determine how things play out on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Roman Reigns faces a big question surrounding the loyalty of his chief advisor

Not only is Roman Reigns compelled to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk, two men he shares history with, but he will also be forced to confront the reality that his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, may not be in his corner 100%.

Heyman has a history with CM Punk, who is known for being a "Paul Heyman guy". He also owes the latter a favor for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024, where Punk turned up as the fifth member of Reigns' team to help the OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's team.

Heading into WrestleMania, Heyman's loyalties have also been questioned, which puts Reigns in an unfamiliar spot, where he may not be able to count on anyone, not even his Wiseman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback