Roman Reigns sends a 9-word message to Jey Uso before their match at SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns faced his cousin Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023, with both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief on the line. Reigns sent a nine-word message to Jey before the bell rang.

The main event of SummerSlam 2023 between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was as much about the title of Tribal Chief as it was about the Undisputed Universal Championship. The Civil War led to Reigns putting both titles on the line.

Before the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns told Jey Uso, "If you beat me, I give it to you," - showing his garland and signaling that he could be the next Tribal Chief.

Reigns had stated before that he intended for Jey Uso to become his successor, but it all went crumbling down when Jimmy Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions - following which Jey took his side to end their part in The Bloodline.

However, things would ultimately take another dramatic turn in the main event.

Reigns retained his status as the Tribal Chief as well as the Undisputed Universal Championship when Jimmy Uso returned and cost his brother the match when he had it won.

