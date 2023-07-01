Roman Reigns sends a bold message ahead of a huge match at WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a message ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank.

Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa for a huge tag team match against The Usos. On SmackDown before Money in the Bank, the two teams were involved in a huge confrontation, leading to a massive brawl.

Taking to Instagram and TikTok, Reigns sent a bold message, as he remains quite confident in himself ahead of another major match.

"I’M THE ONE! ☝🏽 #MITB," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' message on TikTok and his Instagram post:

Vince Russo wanted Naomi to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Vince Russo believes that Naomi should've been given a chance to join The Bloodline.

She is the wife of Jimmy Uso and is already related to the Anoa'i family. Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo suggested that he wasn't too keen on Sami Zayn joining the group.

The veteran also claimed that the "elders" of the family joining The Bloodline would've been a wise decision. Russo said:

"See, here is where they lost me. A tight-knit family of Samoans can in-fight, they can kill each other, and they're never going to let it outside a ring. It ain't going to happen. They lost me with Sami Zayn being part of the group. I'd much rather would have seen them work with the Samoan family. I would have loved to see Trinity become a part of it. I would have loved to see the Elders become a part of it. I would have really loved to see it within because I'm just lost."

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. The Usos were the latest ones to quit the faction following Jey's exit.

Which team are you rooting for in The Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comments section.

