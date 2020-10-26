Roman Reigns sends a bold message after defeating Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 kicked off in an epic manner with the WWE Universal Championship "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match. Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Jey Uso.

The match turned out to be as brutal as expected. The pace was slow, but the trash-talking from Reigns and the emotions involved made it a must-watch.

You ain't gotta do this Uce it's Josh you hear me it's Josh lying here in the middle of this ring. Jimmy😭



My God I felt that. But the way Roman turned was confirmation that we are seeing the greatest heel in WWE. Who will top him?#RomanReigns #TribalChief #HIAC pic.twitter.com/OEFEI0BDBJ — sherlene❤😘 (@sherlene_era) October 26, 2020

During the closing moments of the match, Roman Reigns took out the referee and was about to badly injure Jey with a steel step, only for Jimmy Uso to return to help his brother out.

Reigns went on to lock Jimmy in his newly-debuted submission move, which led to Jey saying "I Quit" to save his brother. After the match, Roman Reigns was welcomed on the stage by his father and uncle, who crowned him the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has now taken to Twitter and sent the following bold message after his dominating victory at WWE Hell in a Cell.

What's next for Roman Reigns after WWE Hell in a Cell?

Roman Reigns has been absolutely unstoppable ever since his return to WWE earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. Within a week of his return, he became the new Universal Champion by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at WWE Payback.

It is not clear as to whether his rivalry against Jey Uso is finished after WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. As per the "consequences" announced, The Usos are now kicked out of the Anoa'i family, unless Roman Reigns gives them another chance.

As for the Tribal Chief, there are many new contenders waiting to get an opportunity to win the Universal Championship on SmackDown. The likes of Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan could be in the title picture sooner rather than later. The 2020 WWE Draft has proposed plenty of possibilities.