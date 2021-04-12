Roman Reigns sends a bold message after his dominant win at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 after picking up a dominant victory in the main event. He faced Daniel Bryan and Edge in a triple-threat match at WWE's biggest pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief used his opportunity to make a big statement in the final moments of his match.

He stacked both his challengers on top of each other and pinned them together to retain his title. Following the match, Roman Reigns urged the WWE Universe to 'acknowledge him'. He said that he promised he would destroy both Bryan and Edge, and that's exactly what he did at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns further insisted that the viewers should have believed him when he predicted this turn of events on SmackDown last week. Here's what Reigns had to say about his victory after the show went off-air:

"What did you think was going to happen? You're going to call me a liar? I told you on Friday that I am going to smash them. I am going to stack them. I will pin them one, two, three. I am going to stand up and out this title over my head, let them look up to a greater man, million dollars worth of pyro go pow, pow, pow... Just like I called it, huh?"

Following that, Paul Heyman took it upon himself to hype up his client. He stated that Roman Reigns would stay on the top of the food chain, and he will continue to be reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion in WWE.

Roman Reigns beats Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37

The triple threat Universal Championship match featuring Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan accounted for a memorable WrestleMania main event. All the three superstars unleashed new levels of brutality inside the squared circle. In fact, Both Edge and Daniel Bryan came close to winning the title on multiple occasions.

Roman Reigns had a huge advantage during this match in the form of Jey Uso. The latter constantly interfered in the match and attacked both the challengers so that The Tribal Chief has ample time to recover from vicious assaults. Jey Uso played a significant role in ensuring that Roman Reigns' title reign doesn't end at WrestleMania.

At the end of the match, the reigning Universal Champion then remained the only man standing as he pinned both his challengers together to pick a colossal win at WrestleMania 37.