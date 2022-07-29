Roman Reigns sends a bold message before "last match" with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns shared a bold tweet ahead of his upcoming SummerSlam 2022 encounter with arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

At SummerSlam 2022, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to collide in a Last Man Standing match. WWE has been promoting the bout as the final clash between the two behemoths.

With SummerSlam almost on the horizon, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to send a strong-worded message. Judging by Reigns' tweet, it seems that he's quite confident about putting Brock Lesnar down at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Check out the tweet below:

"One more day until only one man is left standing…#SummerSlam #AcknowledgeMe @peacockTV @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos," he wrote.

How did fans react to Roman Reigns' bold message?

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since April. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the top champion in all of WWE. Reigns is determined to defeat Lesnar once again and finish off the feud for good.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Reigns' tweet:

Reigns and Lesnar's first-ever match took place in the main event of WrestleMania 31, with Lesnar's WWE World title on the line. The bout turned into a Triple Threat match during the final moments when Seth Rollins historically cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and ended up leaving with the gold.

Lesnar and Reigns went on to headline WrestleMania in 2018 as well. This time around as well, Reigns fell short and failed to win the Universal title. Lesnar was victorious that night after a hard-fought battle with The Tribal Chief.

At this year's WrestleMania, Reigns and Lesnar battled in the main event of Night 2, with the match lasting just over 10 minutes. Reigns finally picked up a big win over The Beast Incarnate on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

At SummerSlam, this epic rivalry is about to meet its end. One man will be left battered and bruised, while the other will leave Nissan Stadium as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

