WWE uses a unique match graphic to promote Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2022

WWE recently used a moving match graphic on Twitter to promote the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar bout.

The two men will headline this year's SummerSlam premium live event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Interestingly enough, courtesy of the same tweet, WWE also noted once again that Reigns vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam will be their final clash.

Check out the moving graphic for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar below:

leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @HeymanHustle leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns into battle against @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam LIVE this Saturday streaming at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @HeymanHustle leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns into battle against @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam LIVE this Saturday streaming at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/Q7WPHQ5LQi

Reigns and Lesnar have crossed paths on numerous occasions. Their last clash happened at WrestleMania 38 when The Tribal Chief won the WWE Championship. The Head of the Table proceeded to walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with two world titles.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio suggested that there are no plans for Lesnar and Reigns to continue their feud after SummerSlam. But these plans could change moving forward:

“There’s no plans for any other match between them as of right now, but let’s be serious. You know, I mean guys get hurt, and it’s a match that, you know, bringing Brock back still got a lot of talk and everything like that. The first week, there was a lotta lotta talk on bringing Brock back. We’ll see how much that means this week to a degree, but you know, it’s still SummerSlam. It’s going to be the third biggest show of the year, it always is…”(H/T: RingSideNews)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently claimed that he will cross paths with Roman Reigns after SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another. The two previously held the tag team championships while representing The Shield and also collided on numerous occasions.

Earlier this year, Reigns and Rollins crossed paths in a Universal Championship match.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, The Visionary suggested that his feud against The Head of the Table is far from over. He stated that the two will cross paths regardless of the SummerSlam result:

"I live inside his [Roman Reigns] head rent free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will," said Rollins.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can beat Brock Lesnar once again and walk out with both his titles. His latest successful title defense was a victory over Riddle on SmackDown.

