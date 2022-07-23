Top WWE RAW star says he has "unfinished business" with Roman Reigns

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins feels that he and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face off once again as they have a score to settle.

Reigns and Rollins were part of arguably the most dominant faction of their generation in WWE, The Shield. The two then became key players in the singles division, winning numerous world titles between them. They last faced off against each other at the Royal Rumble in January, where Rollins won by disqualification.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Rollins claimed that he lives "rent free" in Reigns' head and that the next time the two face off in WWE, it's going to be huge.

"I live inside his [Roman Reigns] head rent free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will," said Rollins.

The former Universal Champion further stated that he and Reigns have dominated the business over the last decade.

What's in store for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Visionary is currently in a feud with former United States Champion Riddle on RAW, and the two will face off in a singles match at this month's SummerSlam show.

The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, will face old rival Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The bout has been billed as the last match between the two. Theory, the current Money in the Bank winner, is teasing a cash in on the winner between Reigns and Lesnar at the SummerSlam show.

If Reigns walks away from SummerSlam as champion, there's a possibility that he will face Drew McIntyre at the next big premium live event, which is WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins could perhaps continue his feud with Riddle and wait for his turn to next face The Head of the Table.

Do you think Reigns and Rollins will battle each other soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far