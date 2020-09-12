Roman Reigns sends a bold message after WWE SmackDown

The current Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a different level ever since his return at WWE SummerSlam. After years and years of being pushed as a face, WWE has finally decided to turn Roman Reigns heel.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions later this month. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, the two teamed up to take on Sheamus and King Corbin in the main event. Interestingly, the match was one on two in the beginning before Roman Reigns entered mid-way and speared Sheamus to pick up the win for his team.

The Universal Champion has now sent out a bold message about his performance on SmackDown. You can check out his tweet below.

Man of my word. https://t.co/Opm38yS6DV — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 12, 2020

Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns made his grand return to WWE after the main event of SummerSlam 2020, and wrecked everyone and left. A week later at WWE Payback, Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso won a fatal four-way match to determine the No.1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. As a result, the cousins would be fighting it off at WWE Clash of Champions to determine the Universal Champion.

