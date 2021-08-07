Roman Reigns sends a bold reminder to the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of this week's SmackDown. Quoting a tweet from WWE's official handle, the WWE Universal Champion reminded all his fans to acknowledge The Tribal Chief all day, every day.

Taking to Twitter, Roman Reigns tweeted out the following in a message that he made loud and clear to everyone. WWE's official Twitter handle reminded fans that the agenda for the day was to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is currently amid a feud with the returning John Cena. The multi-time WWE Champion made his comeback at WWE Money in the Bank and confronted Reigns to close out the show.

In the main event of Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a brutal singles match. Reigns held on to his world championship after outside interference from Seth Rollins that prevented Edge from winning the title by the end of it

At this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will face John Cena in a huge singles match for the WWE Universal Championship. The pair confronted each other to end Money in the Bank and despite Reigns claiming that he isn't willing to face Cena at SummerSlam, the match was made official on SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, instead of accepting Cena's challenge on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was confronted by the returning Finn Balor. Balor made his intentions known of winning the WWE Universal Championship once again.

Welcome back to the Island of Relevancy, @FinnBalor. Not everyone gets a second chance, don’t waste it. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/I0Q2Us7Ke2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2021

However, during the official contract signing segment between Reigns and Balor, the former WWE Universal Champion was attacked by Baron Corbin. This led to Cena intervening during the segment and signing the contract that would guarantee his shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

