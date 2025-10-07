Roman Reigns sends a chilling message to Jimmy Uso after backstage confrontation on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns had another interaction with Jimmy Uso on RAW, which was a follow-up to the first one. He sent a chilling message to his cousin after a tense backstage confrontation.The first interaction between Roman Reigns and The Usos happened earlier on RAW, where Reigns subtly told Jey to go after CM Punk. He also confronted Jimmy Uso about the previous week, where he visibly disapproved of The OTC's words to his brother. Reigns told Jey that RAW was his show and reaffirmed that the more ruthless Tribal Chief-esque approach was the right way to go. Jimmy stands firmly against this stance. Reigns asked Jimmy what was wrong with getting advice from him.Following the segment in which Jimmy Uso superkicked CM Punk (with the intention of stopping his brother), there was another interaction between The Usos and Roman Reigns. Jey walked away after asking Jimmy whose side he was on. When speaking to Reigns, Jimmy Uso said that he knew what Reigns was doing, and that neither he nor Jey is anything like him. Reigns said that when Jey Uso won the World Championship at WrestleMania 41, he became more like him and less like Jimmy. In a stunning message, he told Jimmy that the best way to help his brother would be to stay out of his way.The tensions continue to rise between the cousin brothers on RAW, with Jimmy constantly reminding Jey that he doesn't need to be anything like The OTC to be successful.Jey is showing signs of being the right-hand man once again, and at one point, he was picked to be the Tribal Successor. After 2023, that role was given to Solo Sikoa, who decided to usurp that spot prematurely. Now, things are in limbo with the Anoa'i family.