Roman Reigns sends Cody Rhodes a subtle message on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns may have sent Cody Rhodes a subtle message and warning on Monday Night RAW following the latter's crushing defeat. This is ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 40.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre in a banger of a match. Many expected The American Nightmare to pick up the win, but in a big shock, Drew defeated him and pinned him on free TV, being the first to do so in around eight years and the first man since Roman Reigns to pin Cody Rhodes.

With Jimmy Uso's interference and Solo Sikoa's spike costing Cody at WrestleMania 39, Reigns seemed to have sent a subtle message to Rhodes by having him lose the same way on RAW tonight:

It's going to be a big moment when the two finally face off at WrestleMania 40. The match is now official following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

Adam Pearce attempted to reach out to Cody to ask him if there was anything he could do, and The American Nightmare refused.

