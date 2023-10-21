Roman Reigns sends an eight-word message after massive WWE announcement

Roman Reigns doesn't often interact with other WWE Superstars or fans on social media on a daily basis. After a massive announcement ahead of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief shared a special message on X (aka Twitter).

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns made his grand return to Friday Night SmackDown after two months of hiatus from weekly television. During his time away, the landscape of The Bloodline changed, and new stars rose to the top of the blue brand.

Today, WWE made a massive announcement regarding Roman Reigns' next title defense against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief not only responded to this but sent a special message to LA Knight, who often calls himself The Megastar. Check it out:

"Now you can actually call yourself a “megastar”. #WWECrownJewel #TribalChief"

This will be LA Knight's first shot at a World Championship on the main roster as he previously only competed for the NXT Championship on the developmental brand.

Roman Reigns' WWE creative might not have changed after the merger - Reports

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE with a new proposition from Endeavor that eventually bought the company. TKO Group Holdings made several changes behind the scenes including knighting Triple H as the sole creative head.

However, fans wondered what would be the status of Roman Reigns' creative following the merger. According to Fightful Select, The Tribal Chief's creative process and storyline will remain the same. Check it out:

"Reigns has been out since shortly after SummerSlam, before returning for the build to Crown Jewel. While he was out, things changed behind the scenes and Vince McMahon is no longer contributing creatively. However, we’re told that Roman Reigns’ creative process is largely the same."

The report also states that Michael Hayes will continue to produce storylines and arcs related to The Bloodline:

"Both Reigns and Paul Heyman are said to contribute heavily, and did, regardless of the head of creative was Vince McMahon, Triple H, or a combination of the two. Beyond that, Michael Hayes is still tasked with handling the production on most Bloodline-related angles, interviews and segments regardless of show." [H/T - Fightful Select]

It will be interesting to see who walks out with the titles in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

