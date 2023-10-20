Update on Roman Reigns' creative booking following WWE's merger - Reports

Roman Reigns' WWE booking exceeded expectations when he returned to the promotion during the Pandemic Era. The Tribal Chief is the most talked about star in the company and Vince McMahon took special care when it came to his booking on the roster.

Earlier this year, WWE finally wrapped up its merger to become TKO Group Holdings. The merger came with several changes within the company's hierarchy including Triple H and Vince McMahon's positions as well. Lately, it was revealed that Vince McMahon has no input with the creative of WWE.

Moreover, it was revealed that Triple H is the man behind the creative knighted by Ari Emanuel. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there have been no major changes in Roman Reigns' creative and storylines after Vince McMahon's exclusion as the company's creative head. Check it out:

"Reigns has been out since shortly after Summerslam, before returning for the build to Crown Jewel. While he was out, things changed behind the scenes and Vince McMahon is no longer contributing creatively. However, we’re told that Roman Reigns’ creative process is largely the same."

The report also states that apart from Reigns and Heyman's creative inputs, Michael Hayes produces most of The Bloodline segments and arcs:

"Both Reigns and Paul Heyman are said to contribute heavily, and did, regardless of the head of creative was Vince McMahon, Triple H, or a combination of the two. Beyond that, Michael Hayes is still tasked with handling the production on most Bloodline-related angles, interviews and segments regardless of show." [H/T - Fightful Select]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns will be at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back to back at three premium live events, starting from Royal Rumble 2023 to WrestleMania 39, before going after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Over the summer, he feuded with The Usos, where he lost to them in London at Money in the Bank 2023. Later, he defended his title and the position of the Head of The Table against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 and lost after Jimmy Uso interfered.

After two months of hiatus, Roman Reigns returned to the company and appeared on Friday Night SmackDown, where he confronted John Cena and LA Knight. Later, LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles bout, and The Tribal Chief attacked The Megastar to close the show.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Logan Paul faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 and lost. This year, The Tribal Chief will return to Saudi Arabia and will most likely defend the title against LA Knight. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the event with the titles.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches