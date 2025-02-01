Roman Reigns sends emotional message ahead of his first Royal Rumble in 5 years

Roman Reigns will be entering his first Royal Rumble since 2020 in just a few hours. Having won the match 10 years ago, the OTC delivered an emotional message to the world upon arriving at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Originally posted on TikTok, Reigns shared a reel of his message on his official Instagram handle. He spoke about how much he has grown since he won the Royal Rumble in 2015. The former WWE Universal Champion reflected on his journey, stating that he is grateful that he found his way to becoming the legendary performer he is today.

"I said I know exactly who I am now. There's a lot of progress and a lot of work that was being had at this point 10 years ago, but I'm lucky and I'm very blessed that I stuck to it, and I pushed through all those plateaus and those hard points to get to the point that I'm at now. And now I walk into any building, any arena, any stadium, I know I'm the man. I know this is who I am. I couldn't say that 10 years ago, but I'm just grateful I found the way. Find your way," said Roman Reigns.

Check out what Roman Reigns said ahead of the Royal Rumble:

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will win the Royal Rumble, given how tough the competition is. CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins are among the other names who could stand tall at the end of the night. His Bloodline buddies Sami Zayn and Jey Uso will also be in the match, so things could get interesting.

