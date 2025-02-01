What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2025 start? US, UK, India & more

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is now less than 24 hours away from airing live on February 1, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this jam-packed premium live event. This is mainly due to the potential stunners in both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches.

Speaking of the event’s match card, only four matches have been officially announced, including the two traditional Royal Rumble bouts. Despite this, the hype surrounding this PLE is as massive as that of a mega show.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 timings?

The broadcast timings for the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event vary by time zone. Here are the timings for the following regions:

USA: 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT (Saturday)

UK: 11 PM GMT (Saturday)

India & Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Canada: 6 PM ET (Saturday)

Australia: 10 AM AEST (Sunday)

Additionally, if fans want to watch the Kickoff Show, streaming live on WWE's official YouTube channel, they can tune in two hours before the scheduled start times mentioned above. Furthermore, the streaming platform varies by location.

Fans in India can watch Royal Rumble 2025 live on the SonyLIV digital platform with a subscription. Cable viewers can tune in to Sony Sports Network channels such as Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. Meanwhile, international fans can catch the event on Peacock and Netflix.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 final card

The final card for Royal Rumble 2025 is as follows:

Men's Royal Rumble Match Women's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns – 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

What to expect from this upcoming Premium Live event?

Fans' expectations for this year's Royal Rumble PLE are higher than ever. One of the biggest reasons is that this event marks John Cena’s final Rumble appearance. As a result, fans can expect the Cenation Leader to deliver the performance of the night and even have a strong chance of emerging as the victor.

Besides this, CM Punk may finally redeem his favor against Paul Heyman, which could prove to be a major disadvantage for Roman Reigns in the Men's Rumble match. An appearance from The Rock is also highly speculated due to potential hints dropped by the company just a few hours before the event. Additionally, AJ Styles’ comeback in the Men's Rumble match is also likely.

Likewise, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are also the talk of the town, as some believe they could finally return at the Women's Rumble match. With all these prospects, Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up to be a completely stacked show and one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

