WWE teases The Rock’s inclusion in WWE Royal Rumble

WWE and Netflix have seemingly confirmed a major happening with The Bloodline for the Royal Rumble on Saturday. While several Anoa'i Family members are official for the match, with others rumored, there has been uncertainty surrounding The Rock's role. New evidence has surfaced on The Great One's status for the official kickoff to The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The 38th annual Men's Royal Rumble Match is confirmed to feature Roman Reigns and Jey Uso of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and other family members are expected to appear in a continuation of the tribe's drama. Reigns' WrestleMania Vegas match is still up in the air, but rumored opponents include his famous movie star cousin or CM Punk.

The Rock returned for a brief, disappointed-looking staredown at Reigns and Cody Rhodes to close October's Bad Blood. He then presented The Tribal Chief with the Ula Fala on the RAW Netflix premiere in January.

The Final Boss has just been teased for the Royal Rumble in a major way. The potential spoiler came from a new promo shared by WWE and Netflix. As seen below, the promo ends with a Rumble-style countdown. Rhea Ripley is shown inside the three, John Cena is featured inside the two, and The Rock was placed into the one.

The People's Champion would be working his fifth 30-Man Royal Rumble Match if he were to enter Saturday's bout. Rock competed in The Rumble in 1997, 1998, 2000, and 2001. It's interesting that while Rock won the match in 2000, Steve Austin won the other three matches he was involved in.

Top WWE Superstars set for Men's Royal Rumble

WWE will crown the 39th Men's Royal Rumble winner on Saturday at the 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE. The 1994 match saw Lex Luger and Bret Hart win.

This year's 30-Man Royal Rumble is full of star power. John Cena will work his last Rumble Match ever as he's retiring later this year. WWE has 15 spots to fill as the following names are also confirmed: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET on Saturday, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Peacock will stream the event in the United States, while Netflix will carry the show internationally

