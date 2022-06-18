"He can’t lace my boots" - Roman Reigns sends final message ahead of his first televised title defense since beating Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has sent one final message ahead of his big title defense against Riddle on SmackDown.

Since winning the WWE Championship by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief hasn't defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on television.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns put the former RAW Tag Team Champion on notice, claiming that the former UFC star cannot his lace boots. He declared that The Original Bro will be unable to take the two world titles from him.

"Tonight on #Smackdown means everything to Riddle…and while he’s dedicating matches, I’m notching days to an absolutely historic reign," Reigns wrote. "He can’t breathe my air. He can’t lace my boots. He won’t take ANYTHING from me. #GODMode #TribalChief

Check out Reigns' tweet below:

Riddle has dedicated his match against Roman Reigns to Randy Orton

The rivalry between Roman Reigns' Bloodline and RK-Bro has been heating up in recent weeks. Last month, The Tribal Chief played a vital role in the tag title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro. His interference directly led to RK-Bro's defeat. After the match, The Bloodline also assaulted The Viper, who has been sidelined ever since.

Taking to his Instagram, Riddle noted that he was going to dedicate his upcoming match to Orton. The former WWE US Champion said:

"Bro, we are less than 24 hours before Riddle takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, probably one of the most prized possessions in all WWE. But bigger than that, I finally get my hands on Roman, the man that hurt my best friend Randy. And bro, I wanna take that Universal Undisputed Championship off your waist, and I'm gonna dedicate this match to the greatest WWE Superstar in history: my bro, Randy. I love you, dude."

With a win on SmackDown, Riddle will capture his first world championship in WWE and bring an end to Reigns' historic title reign. Time will tell whether he's able to do so.

