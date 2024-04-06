Roman Reigns sends four-word message ahead of WrestleMania Night One

Roman Reigns seems to be all set for WrestleMania. He will headline two nights of the PLE and took to social media to offer a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his appearance.

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with his cousin, The Rock, to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania. The second night will see him defend the WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes for the second time in two years.

The Tribal Chief took to X to bring in WrestleMania Day for the WWE Universe. It seems like he isn't short on confidence before the big night that will decide the stipulation for his Universal Championship match against The American Nightmare. Reigns wished the WWE Universe a Happy Tribal Chief Day.

What are Cody Rhodes' plans if he beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes will be trying to finish his story for the second time since his return to WWE a couple of years ago. At the Show Of Shows last year, Rhodes got his shot at Reigns after he won the Royal Rumble that year.

This year, history repeated itself as Rhodes became the third WWE Superstar to win two consecutive Royal Rumble matches. The former AEW star will be working towards a different result from last year as he has a few more friends to counter the Bloodline's numbers game.

In an interview at WWE World, Rhodes spoke about the possibility of beating The Tribal Chief and what he intends to do after a win. Rhodes stated that if he beats Reigns, he would want to change the design of the Universal Championship.

