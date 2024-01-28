Roman Reigns sends a four-word message ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a four-word message ahead of his title defense at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at the company's upcoming premium live event. This will also be Reigns' first title defense since Crown Jewel 2023, where he defeated Knight in a singles match.

While the odds may not be in his favor, The Bloodline leader seems fairly confident of his chances as he sent a stern message on social media a few hours before the bout.

"We stackin bodies tonight. #RoyalRumble," wrote Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Reigns seemingly referenced his WrestleMania 37 match, where he defended the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple-Threat bout. The Tribal Chief proved his dominance at the time by stacking the two challengers on top of each other and pinning them both at the same time.

Paul Heyman heaped praise on Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years. The Tribal Chief has not lost a singles match during this time, in addition to being the world champion for over 1200 days.

Paul Heyman, who has been at Reigns' side during this historic run, was full of praise for the Head of the Table. The Wiseman claimed that Roman is the greatest of all time and deserves his own Mount Rushmore.

"Roman Reigns is the Greatest Of All Time and deserves his own Mount Rushmore. Because in the modern era, no one can hold the title this long. It's impossible. The system is not designed for that (a dynasty to take place) to happen. It's too dominant. Nobody is supposed to become that powerful within WWE anymore. But Roman Reigns has bucked against the system and has maintained that level of dominance at the very top, where no one else is in his stratosphere let alone his league," Paul Heyman said.

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief has been working a limited schedule over the last few years. He hasn't competed since his title defense at Crown Jewel and will wrestle his first match of the year on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.