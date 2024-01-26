Roman Reigns defied the system to become the greatest of all time, according to veteran; advocates for a separate Mount Rushmore

Paul Heyman recently shared insights on Roman Reigns and how the latter has sustained his prolonged dominance.

The Tribal Chief has now held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 1200 days, solidifying this current run as one of the most memorable in the Stamford-based promotion's history. Reigns has not been pinned in one-on-one matches since December 2019, underscoring his remarkable dominance.

During a recent apperance on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman explained why Roman Reigns was the greatest of all time and asserted that he deserved his own Mount Rushmore. The Wiseman pointed out that the modern system was not structured for extensive championship reigns, making Reigns' achievement improbable. Despite the odds, the Head of the Table has successfully resisted and upheld his dominance at the highest level. According to Heyman, Reigns is in a league of his own, with no one even close to his stratosphere.

"Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time and deserves his own Mount Rushmore. Because in the modern era, no one can hold the title this long. It's impossible. The system is not designed for that (a dynasty to take place) to happen. It's too dominant. Nobody is supposed to become that powerful within WWE anymore. But Roman Reigns has bucked against the system and has maintained that level of dominance at the very top, where no one else is in his stratosphere let alone his league," Paul Heyman said. [1:31 - 2:58]

Paul Heyman sent a message to Roman Reigns' challenger ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight.

Orton has positioned himself as one of the most significant threats to The Tribal Chief's title reign in recent memory. This assertion was substantiated last week when The Viper succesfully executed RKOs on both Reigns and The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

Paul Heyman, however, appeared unfazed. In a recent Instagram post, the Wiseman asserted that Solo is not afraid of anyone, whether it be a human, an animal, or even a Viper (alluding to Randy Orton).

"Solo fears no man, animal, nor Viper!" Paul Heyman shared.

It will be interesting to see if Solo plays a significant part in ensuring Reigns successfully retains his title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

