Bloodline member sends warning to Randy Orton ahead of WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton returned to the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023 after missing over a year due to a back injury. He has made it his mission to get revenge on The Bloodline since his return last year and will be competing in a marquee match at Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night.

The Viper's lengthy time off television was credited to an attack by The Bloodline. He has officially signed with SmackDown and has been targeting the heel faction since his return to action.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story today to deliver a warning to Randy Orton. Heyman noted that The Enforcer of the heel faction, Solo Sikoa, fears no man ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

"Solo fears no man, animal, nor Viper!" he wrote.

Randy Orton breaks character to praise current WWE rival

Randy Orton recently let his guard down and praised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has put together a historic title reign but has relied on his stablemates to continue his dominance as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on last week's episode of WWE's The Bump, The Legend Killer was asked to give his thoughts on Roman Reigns ahead of the Fatal 4-Way match this Saturday at Royal Rumble 2024. Randy Orton noted that Reigns truly has become The Head of the Table in the company.

"Roman Reigns, I already used the conditioner line on AJ (Styles). But I know that Roman uses some great hair products. In all honesty, I'd say, gosh, The Head of the Table, The Big Dog, he truly is The Head of the Table," said Randy Orton. [From 39:36 - 39:57]

Roman Reigns tried to avoid having to defend the title at Royal Rumble by having The Bloodline interfere in the Triple Threat match on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. However, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis responded by booking The Tribal Chief in a Fatal 4-Way match at the Royal Rumble.

It will be fascinating to see if Reigns can overcome the odds and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event this weekend.

