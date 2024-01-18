Randy Orton breaks character to praise current WWE rival

Randy Orton has broken character to praise his current WWE rival.

The Legend Killer went down with a back injury following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos in May 2022. He made his triumphant return to the company at Survivor Series 2023 and helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match.

Orton has made it his mission to exact revenge on The Bloodline and has officially signed with SmackDown to do so. He will be competing in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 later this month.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Randy Orton broke character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble. Reigns will be putting the title on the line against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles next weekend at the premium live event.

"Roman Reigns, I already used the conditioner line on AJ (Styles). But I know that Roman uses some great hair products. In all honesty, I'd say, gosh, The Head of the Table, the Big Dog, he truly is The Head of the Table," he said. [From 39:36 - 39:57]

Randy Orton delivers a message to WWE fans for supporting him

Randy Orton has shared a message to the WWE Universe who supported him throughout his career.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump today, The Viper delivered a heartfelt message to fans who have had his back throughout his entire career. Orton threw up the number 10 after his return at Survivor Series and noted that he is hoping to be an active superstar for another decade.

"I guess the one thing I can say to my fans is thank you for sticking with me for the past 24 years. Hopefully, we've got another decade or so to go. So, hang in there with me, please. I need all of the help I can get," he said. [From 40:21 - 40:35]

Randy Orton revealed that he initially didn't like his return being spoiled the week before Survivor Series, but eventually realized that it created an incredible night for fans. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can overcome the odds and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

