"It kind of let the wind out of my sails" - Randy Orton reveals what he didn't like about his WWE return

Randy Orton has revealed why he was initially disappointed in how his WWE return was set up, but it wound up being a great night for fans.

The Viper made his stunning return to the promotion during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. He helped guide Cody Rhodes' squad to victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the premium live event. CM Punk then showed up after the match and got an incredible reaction from the fans in Chicago.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Randy Orton said that his return being announced on the RAW before Survivor Series took the wind out of his sails. However, he noted that it all worked out in the end and was a great moment for fans.

"For a month prior there were all of these rumors online that I was coming back. But there were also rumors online that CM Punk was coming back. Instead of it being a surprise that it was me instead of Punk, they let everyone know the week prior Randy Orton is going to be the one joining Cody's [Rhodes] team at WarGames. It kind of let the wind out of my sails a little bit because I've been gone for a year and a half, there is all this anticipation. People have been expecting me to return for the past six months because I've been out so long," he said.

Randy Orton on realizing that WWE Survivor Series 2023 was a fun night for fans

Randy Orton admitted that he has matured a lot and eventually realized that WWE Survivor Series 2023 was an incredible night for wrestling fans.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, The Legend Killer stated that he has matured over the years because a part of him was angry about the situation. However, he soon realized that it was an incredible moment for fans, and they were happy to see both stars back in the company.

"I can tell that I've matured a lot because a part of me wanted to be irate, right? Like this was taken from me, the reaction from the crowd that I have been looking forward to for 18-months. But, after all was said and done, I came out and got a great reaction. Punk came out and got a great reaction. I realized after the fact that nobody stepped on anyone's toes, it was really just a really fun night for the fans. They got Randy Orton back and they were very happy about that. They weren't even thinking about Punk, now here comes Punk. So they were two different reactions, two different people. Everybody was excited to see us both," he added.

Randy Orton went down with a back injury in May 2022 and was out of action for well over a year. The veteran will be competing in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Also watch:

Do you think CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 overshadowed Randy Orton's moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here