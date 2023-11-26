"I can't believe my eyes" - WWE fans elated following 8-time champion's surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames

The WWE Universe was thrilled to witness an eight-time champion's surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The star in question is CM Punk.

Several rumors suggested that The Straight Edge Superstar might make his much-awaited return at WWE's latest premium live event. Fans thought he might not return after the final match on the card ended. However, just before the show went off the air, Punk's entrance theme started playing, and the whole arena went berserk.

WrestleFeatures' Twitter handle immediately posted about CM Punk's return, garnering several positive comments from the fans. While some were delighted with the development, others couldn't believe The Second City Saint actually arrived.

One user wrote that WrestleMania 40 might be the greatest ever after The Best in the World's return.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter #!

More Twitter users were happy to see The Straight Edge Superstar back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter

The WWE Universe now wants to see a feud between Punk and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Second City Saint's future in the company.

