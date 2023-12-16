Roman Reigns completes unprecedented WWE achievement

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another incredible milestone.

The Tribal Chief has reached 1,200 days as Universal Champion, and his list of accomplishments continues to grow. Reigns successfully defended the title last month against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He was not in action at Survivor Series on November 25 but will be making his return to SmackDown later tonight.

At WWE Money in the Bank on July 1, The Usos battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match billed as The Bloodline Civil War. Jey Uso pinned The Head of the Table in the tag team bout and then challenged him in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. However, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and helped Reigns pick up the victory.

While Jey Uso may have pinned Roman Reigns in tag team action, nobody has pinned the champion in a singles match in a very long time. Baron Corbin pinned the leader of The Bloodline at WWE TLC 2019 on this day four years ago. Reigns has been dominant ever since as a singles competitor.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Braun Strowman wants to renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently shared that he wants to get back in the ring with Roman Reigns.

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. The Monster of All Monsters was involved in a popular tag team with Ricochet before stepping away due to injury.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Strowman revealed that he is not finished with Reigns. The veteran noted that Reigns is his greatest rival, and hopefully, he will get the chance to face him once again.

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Reigns is getting set to make his anticipated return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say when he returns to WWE television tonight on the blue brand.

Who would you like to see challenge Reigns for the title next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.