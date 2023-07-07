Jey Uso finally sends a message after becoming the first man in WWE to pin Roman Reigns in 1,294 days

Jey Uso wrote his name in the history books at Money in the Bank as he became the first man in WWE to pin Roman Reigns in over three and a half years. The former tag team champion commented on the victory in a recent post on Instagram.

The Bloodline Civil War took place at WWE's recently concluded premium live event as Roman Reigns joined forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos. The heel duo looked in firm control, but the tables turned in The Usos' favor after Sikoa went through the commentary desk, leaving Roman alone with the former tag team champions.

In the end, Jey Uso did what hadn't been done in WWE in 1,294 days as he delivered a Splash to The Tribal Chief and pinned him to secure the victory for his team. Following the win, the 37-year-old sent a message on Instagram.

"Had to sit back…And realize what we did..What we’ve done….And what’s to come…regardless, We The Ones Forever.🩸 #TheRealOnes," Jey wrote.

Jey Uso could face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

The Bloodline saga has been credited by many as one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. The tale started with Roman Reigns manipulating and beating Jey Uso until the latter had no choice but to join forces with him, leading to the formation of the heel stable.

With Jey pinning The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank, there are speculations that the former could be awarded a title match at SummerSlam. The match also makes sense from a storyline perspective as The Bloodline started with a match between Jey and Roman, and it is only fitting that a match between them is the end of the faction.

While fans are completely behind Jey, wrestling veteran Mark Henry believes that the star lacks the credibility to usurp The Head of the Table.

"No [on whether he is buying that Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because... I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar, one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes] did. Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it."

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. https://t.co/Mflwm0Quxj

The duo will also come face-to-face on SmackDown this Friday as The Usos are set to put Roman Reigns on trial in a segment dubbed TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF!

