Roman Reigns reaches major WWE milestone

Roman Reigns has reached a major WWE milestone today.

The Tribal Chief has not competed since November 4. Reigns battled LA Knight in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 last month in Saudi Arabia. The Megastar gave it everything he had, but in the end, it was not enough, and The Head of the Table retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns was not in action at Survivor Series last month in Chicago. He is scheduled to make his return to SmackDown this Friday night. This week's edition of the blue brand will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 38-year-old reached an incredible milestone today. Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman at WWE Payback 2020 to capture the Universal Championship. The premium live event took place on August 30, 2020, marking 1,200 days Reigns has been Universal Champion.

Injured WWE Superstar reveals he wants to face Roman Reigns again

Braun Strowman recently disclosed that he would welcome the opportunity to reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Strowman was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts but was brought back the following year. The big man was involved in a tag team with Ricochet on RAW when he went down with an injury. He recently underwent neck fusion surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters confirmed that he was not finished with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Strowman noted that Reigns can "get these hands" when he returns to action:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare appeared to have the match won when The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and hit him with a Samoan Spike.

Reigns was able to capitalize and retain the title. The two stars recently had a brief interaction on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see if Rhodes gets the chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

Would you like to see Reigns dethroned at WrestleMania 40? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.