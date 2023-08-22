Roman Reigns sends a four-word message after WWE breaks historic record

WWE has smashed multiple attendance records over the last few months, and Roman Reigns has been at the center of it all. The Tribal Chief sent a four-word message after the company broke yet another record with WrestleMania 40 ticket sales.

WWE has been flourishing under the regime of Triple H and has broken multiple attendance and gate records over the last year. The company recently announced that the upcoming WrestleMania in 2024 has set an all-time gate record with over 90,000 tickets already sold for the event that will take place next year in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns, who is most likely to headline the event, reacted to the news with a four-word message. The Tribal Chief seemingly took credit for the historic feat.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is rumored to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant in WWE over the last three years. However, Cody Rhodes came fairly close to defeating him at WrestleMania 39, only to come up short.

While the American Nightmare could not finish his story at the Showcase of Immortals this year, speculations are that he will get another chance next year in Philadelphia. With Jimmy and Jey Uso no longer by The Tribal Chief's side, things could turn out differently for Rhodes this time.

Eric Bischoff also commented on the possible confrontation between the two, stating that WWE should keep both men apart till WrestleMania 40.

"I'd keep him away from Roman Reigns, keep the belt on Roman Reigns, put as much heat on Reigns as you could possibly keep on him, and now let's see what happens at WrestleMania. But that's a story and it's gonna be fascinating for someone like me, who appreciates story, and by the way, who could f**king recognize what a story actually is versus what you wanna say a story is. Keep it alive. Keep them apart. Let it happen. Keep the heat on Roman. You've gone this far, don't give up now. Keep it going."

Expand Tweet

Reigns was last seen in action at SummerSlam, where he defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. Roman also suffered an injury at the event and is likely to be sidelined for some time.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, is fresh off a victory over Brock Lesnar and is the company's biggest babyface in the last few years. It's still unclear what's in store for the American Nightmare in the near future.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot