Roman Reigns sends video message to Jey Uso ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is mere hours away from defending the coveted belt against his cousin, Jey Uso, at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Uso had won a No. 1 contender's bout to bag the opportunity to face Reigns at the upcoming pay-per-view.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns finally did the unthinkable and attacked Jey on the ramp. This was quite an unexpected end to the show and fans are beyond intrigued to witness what will happen at Clash of Champions. A short while ago, Roman Reigns sent a video message to his cousin via his official Twitter handle. The heartfelt message saw Reigns praising Jey, and making it clear that he will be the one coming out victorious when all is said and done.

Reigns stated that he just watched the WWE Chronicle focusing on Jey, and has nothing but respect and love for his cousin. Roman then told Jey that it's not his moment. He finished off by saying that he loves Jey, they both come from the same bloodline, but they are different in more ways than one.

Roman Reigns is currently the hottest act on WWE TV

Ever since Roman Reigns made his long-anticipated return to WWE TV, he has been nothing but impressive. His new demeanor and mannerisms are wowing the WWE Universe like never before. Reigns spent the better part of his career as a babyface, and this dark persona is a breath of fresh air for the fans.

As for Jey Uso, it is going to be an incredibly tough road for him towards a huge potential victory, come Clash of Champions. Roman Reigns is one of the most powerful entities in all of WWE, and defeating him certainly won't be a walk in the park for Jey.