Roman Reigns sends out heartfelt message on National Cancer Survivors Day

Roman Reigns is a two-time cancer survivor, and that's not something The Tribal Chief takes lightly.

In 2008, Reigns had his first bout with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and went on to defeat it. Ten years later, the Head of the Table announced on an episode of WWE RAW in October 2018 that he was once again battling the disease and was forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship.

In February 2019, Reigns returned to Monday Night RAW to announce that he was in remission. It was an incredibly heartwarming moment that the WWE Universe will never forget.

On National Cancer Survivors Day, The Tribal Chief took to social media today to honor his fellow survivors and asked the WWE Universe to help support and fund research that will continue to help save lives.

"Today on #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay I'm honoring my fellow survivors. Help @WWE bring hope and support to fund research that saves lives. Learn how @LLSusa supports blood cancer patients and survivors by checking out their free support and resources," Roman Reigns tweeted.

Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear or compete at tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE programming since, Reigns has been featured across both RAW and SmackDown in recent months but at a level much less than the WWE Universe anticipated.

The Head of the Table is not scheduled to appear tonight at Hell in a Cell, and he has also been removed from the marketing for Money in the Bank after WWE moved the event to a smaller venue.

If the recent change in Money in the Bank marketing is any indication, Reigns won't be on that show next month either. This has left the WWE Universe wondering when these titles will be defended on WWE programming again.

It will certainly be interesting to see when Reigns will next step in the ring to finally defend his undisputed crown.

