Roman Reigns sends a message ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sends a message to his challenger, Edge, ahead of their title clash at Money In The Bank.

"No amount of “fight” will prepare you. No amount of “hope” will deliver a win. You will be beaten. You will be pinned. You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB #AndStill #ReignsvsEdge " Roman Reigns tweeted.

TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB#AndStill #ReignsvsEdge pic.twitter.com/VpFydRhLuS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2021

Roman Reigns and Edge have been involved in a heated feud ever since the Hall of Famer won the Royal Rumble to earn the right to challenge The Head of the Table for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania.

It was later turned into a Triple Threat match that included Daniel Bryan, where the champion successfully retained the title.

Edge made his return to SmackDown last month and immediately went after Roman Reigns. Since his return, he has been pulling out all the stops to get an upper hand over the Universal champion.

In the latest edition of SmackDown, The Usos and Roman Reigns defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik. However, after the match, Edge was able to gain momentum by making Roman Reigns tap out.

Can Edge dethrone Roman Reigns to secure his 12th World title?

The eleven-time world champion last held a world title a decade ago. He had to forfeit the title due to a neck injury that kept him out of the ring until Royal Rumble 2020.

He will be looking to defeat Roman Reigns to end his title drought and win a world title for the 12th time, which will see him tying the legendary Hulk Hogan for the 5th most world title reigns.

Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/VJdbba9kL5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 18, 2021

Do you think Edge will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns? Or will the Head of the Table continue his dominant run? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

