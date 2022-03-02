"Most definitive win in WrestleMania history" - Roman Reigns sends a confident message ahead of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has reflected on his win from last year's WrestleMania, ahead of WrestleMania 38. Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief sent a very confident message as he claimed his victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan in 2021 was the most definitive win in WrestleMania history.

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Reigns defended the WWE Universal Title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match. The Head of the Table ended the match by pinning both men at once to retain his title.

On Twitter, Reigns wrote the following:

"Smashed. Stacked. Pinned. The most definitive win in #WrestleMania history."

Heading into 'Mania 38, Reigns has defended the Universal Championship on several occasions. The Tribal Chief also beat Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, the final stop before WrestleMania 38.

On the same show, Brock Lesnar regained the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate dethroned Bobby Lashley as he won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has claimed that Roman Reigns' current character has also worked without Paul Heyman's presence

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter praised the partnership between Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Apter has certainly been impressed with Reigns' presentation with Heyman but believes the reigning Universal Champion is capable of working by himself. Apter stated:

"I think he added a lot to Roman Reigns' presentation. I thought because of Paul E's many years in the business, that Paul E was also mentoring him. But in the weeks that I saw him without Paul E, I didn't lose any interest," said Bill Apter.

In a few days' time at WrestleMania 38, Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar. The pair will collide in yet another WrestleMania main event, this time in a Champion vs. Champion match.

The winner of the match will walk out with both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, becoming a double champion in the process.

Who do you think will come out victorious whenever Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns meet at WrestleMania? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

