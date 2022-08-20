Roman Reigns sends a message ahead of major WWE Premium Live Event

Roman Reigns issued an emphatic statement ahead of WWE Clash at The Castle.

The Tribal Chief became the biggest superstar of the current generation when he turned against the audience in 2020. A week later, he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship. He recently crossed over 700 days as the blue brand's champion.

Drew McIntyre had been campaigning for a match against The Head of the Table at the upcoming UK show. The Scottish Warrior got his wish when he defeated Sheamus to become the number one contender. The two powerhouses are set to meet in the UK for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Today, Roman Reigns sent a message on Twitter ahead of the Premium Live Event:

"A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle"

The Tribal Chief is confident of successfully defending his title against The Chose One at WWE Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if he walks out with both his championships.

Drew McIntyre hits Roman Reigns with a Claymore Kick on SmackDown

Ever since winning both titles, Reigns has reduced his weekly appearances. The Tribal Chief defeated The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. Since then, he has been focused on his latest opponent, Drew McIntyre.

The Chosen One has cut numerous promos recently in the build-up to his match against Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle. After being attacked by Karrion Kross and The Usos in the past few weeks, McIntyre got a chance to come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown.

Last night, the two superstars got into a heated argument which led to an all-out brawl. Sami Zayn, who martyred himself by taking a Claymore, helped Reigns get the upper hand. However, McIntyre was able to hit another Claymore on The Tribal Chief.

The show ended with McIntyre holding the Championships high over a fallen Reigns. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One does the impossible and ends The Tribal Chief's dominant reign as champion.

