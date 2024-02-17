Roman Reigns sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown return with The Rock

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is ready for tonight's SmackDown. Roman Reigns has issued a brief but bold statement ahead of his return to the show.

WWE previously announced that The Tribal Chief and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be live on tonight's SmackDown episode. This will be their first appearance since they formed an alliance at last week's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event as Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes secured his earned title shot against Reigns, despite The Great One claiming the spot for himself.

Reigns took to his Instagram Stories this afternoon with two photos of he and his cousin at last week's Kickoff event. He commented on tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode and how both will be appearing.

"@PAULHEYMAN. TONIGHT. [finger pointing up emoji] #SMACKDOWN @THEROCK @WWE," he wrote.

The Rock has not responded publicly as of this writing. Rhodes vs. Reigns for the title has been announced for WrestleMania 40, likely for Night 2. There are all sorts of rumors for Night 1 and other happenings with The Rock, and while nothing has been confirmed, the company has teased Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Bloodline cousins part of a loaded WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will be a major stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The company has confirmed that Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be live on tonight's show to discuss fallout from last week's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event.

It was teased on the official WWE website preview that we may find out what's in store for The Rock now that Rhodes has called his shot.

"This week, the fireworks will arrive as The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns both return to SmackDown. The two, alongside Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, combined for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL Kickoff last Thursday, where The Rock slapped Rhodes. With the main event now seemingly set after the 2024 Royal Rumble winner declared he would challenge Reigns, where does this leave The Rock, who had also wished to face The Head of the Table at The Grandest Stage of Them All? What do The Rock and Reigns have in store when they both return to SmackDown? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!," they wrote.

Elimination Chamber will be a massive focus as the company has also announced the following for tonight's live SmackDown on FOX from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: United States Champion Logan Paul vs. The Miz (non-title)

Appearances by Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, others

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be a major step towards both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania as we are in the most exciting part of the year for WWE.

What is your bold prediction for The Rock and Roman Reigns on tonight's SmackDown? How often do you watch SmackDown as it airs each week? Sound off in the comments below!

