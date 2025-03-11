  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns sends a message after destroying Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns sends a message after destroying Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 11, 2025 04:19 GMT
Reigns attacks both Punk and Rollins (via WWE
Reigns attacks both Punk and Rollins (Images via WWE's X)

Roman Reigns had a message for the WWE Universe following tonight's RAW on Netflix. During the show's final moments, The OTC brutally beat up CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Reigns is finally back on WWE TV again. He came out during the final moments of the Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk and dragged Rollins out of the ring. The bell rang, and Rollins was declared the victor immediately afterward.

Roman Reigns then launched an attack on Rollins, entered the ring, and attacked Punk as well. He has now shared a photo with Paul Heyman on Instagram, with a message for the WWE Universe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!!!! Acknowledge the Greatest box office attraction in WWE history and his Wiseman!" he wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Reigns wasn't happy at all over what happened at Royal Rumble 2025. Not only did he fail to win the free-for-all, he was brutally attacked by Rollins right after getting thrown out of the ring.

Reigns is fully focused on exacting revenge on Punk for throwing him out at Royal Rumble and on Rollins for beating him up at the PLE. Fans are beyond excited to see these three men go at it on the biggest show of the year: WrestleMania.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी