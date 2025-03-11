Roman Reigns sends a message after destroying Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns had a message for the WWE Universe following tonight's RAW on Netflix. During the show's final moments, The OTC brutally beat up CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Reigns is finally back on WWE TV again. He came out during the final moments of the Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk and dragged Rollins out of the ring. The bell rang, and Rollins was declared the victor immediately afterward.

Roman Reigns then launched an attack on Rollins, entered the ring, and attacked Punk as well. He has now shared a photo with Paul Heyman on Instagram, with a message for the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!!!! Acknowledge the Greatest box office attraction in WWE history and his Wiseman!" he wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Reigns wasn't happy at all over what happened at Royal Rumble 2025. Not only did he fail to win the free-for-all, he was brutally attacked by Rollins right after getting thrown out of the ring.

Reigns is fully focused on exacting revenge on Punk for throwing him out at Royal Rumble and on Rollins for beating him up at the PLE. Fans are beyond excited to see these three men go at it on the biggest show of the year: WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback