Roman Reigns sends a message to former WWE champion after naming him "the next Tribal Chief"

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown this week and revealed the superstar that will succeed him as the next Tribal Chief. The person he picked was Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

The former NXT North American Champion made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle last year in the UK where he helped his cousin defeat Drew McIntyre in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He's been by The Head of the Table's corner ever since.

After being away for several weeks, Roman Reigns made his much-anticipated return on SmackDown. He was joined by the rest of The Bloodline in the opening segment, where he announced to the world that Solo Sikoa will be the next Tribal Chief. Jimmy Uso didn't look too happy, as he was expecting his name to be called out instead.

After the segment, Roman Reigns took to Instagram to share a photo of him embracing Sikoa during the show, and in the caption, he wrote that the latter is next in line.

The Bloodline was involved in a brawl with Randy Orton and LA Knight in the closing segment of the show, which also featured the return of AJ Styles.

Do you think Roman made the right choice by picking Solo? Sound off in the comments section below!

