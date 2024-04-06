Roman Reigns sends out a message to Paul Heyman minutes before inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently sent out a message to Paul Heyman prior to inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was a rollercoaster ride for the newly inducted WWE veterans and legends, as they were filled with utmost joy and pride in receiving the esteemed honor. The Tribal Chief was the one to induct Heyman, and the former shared an emotional speech for Paul. He credited Heyman for the growth in his career, and also claimed that there wouldn't be a Tribal Chief in the industry without Heyman.

Ahead of inducting his stablemate to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, The Head of the Table sent out a short message directed towards Heyman.

"IT'S ALMOST TIME TO INDUCT THE WISEMAN. @PAULHEYMAN #WWEHOF @PEACOCK," wrote Reigns.

Check out a screengrab of Reigns' Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes heaped praise on Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes heaped praise on his arch-rival The Head of the Table ahead of WrestleMania XL.

While speaking in an interview during The Pat McAfee show, The American Nightmare spoke highly of The Tribal Chief as he stated how good the latter is at interacting with the audience.

He further added that although he doesn't like The Head of the Table, he respects his legacy, and the things he has done for the industry.

"Forty years of WrestleMania being celebrated. But we cannot go without mentioning how good at capturing the imagination of the audience Roman Reigns has been. Incredible. He really will be looked at in a completely different sense, I think, five - ten years from now. What he has done is amazing. I don't have to like Roman Reigns. But I absolutely respect him," he said.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Reigns after WrestleMania XL.

