"Little brother" - Roman Reigns sends a message to Seth Rollins after major stipulation announcement for their match

Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a message to his Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins following this week's SmackDown.

On this week's episode of the Friday night show, Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos. Their victory came by disqualification after Reigns interfered in the match. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions are now banned from ringside for the Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

The Tribal Chief has now taken to Twitter to send a message to Rollins. Addressing him as "little brother," Reigns wrote the following -

"Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT #Smackdown #RoyalRumble"

Roman Reigns recently became the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time

Roman Reigns recently broke Brock Lesnar's record by holding the Universal Title for a massive 503 days. With this, he is now the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

Ever since turning heel and winning the title at WWE Payback 2020, Reigns has been unstoppable. The Tribal Chief character has been a huge hit and fans are finally "acknowledging" him. Throughout his iconic title run, Reigns has defeated the likes of Edge, John Cena and Finn Balor. It is to be seen whether Seth Rollins can be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

As per reports, Reigns is set to face current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 later this year. For that to happen, we might see one of those two drop their title at Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the show.

