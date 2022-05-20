"Rightful place at the top" - Roman Reigns sends a message in support of 7-time tag team champions ahead of a historic match

Roman Reigns has sent a message in support of The Usos ahead of their historic title clash against RK-Bro.

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey will look to unify their SmackDown Tag Team Championships with the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, The Head of the Table claimed that a win this weekend will officially establish The Usos' place as the best tag team ever. He wrote:

I’ve witnessed @WWEUsos break records and take their rightful place at the top of the @WWE tag team division. Our work, our blood makes this business run. They are the best tag team ever. Tomorrow just makes it official. #Smackdown

Check out Reigns' tweet in support of his cousins below:

The Usos are currently enjoying their fifth reign as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy and Jey's current reign has seen them hold the titles for 300+ days.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton and Riddle have held the RAW Tag Team Championships for 70+ days. They are currently in their second reign with the belts.

Paul Heyman believes Drew McIntyre is capable of pinning Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE over the past couple of years. However, The Head of the Table's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, believes that Drew McIntyre is likely to give him a tough fight.

Heyman recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling that McIntyre's Claymore Kick is enough to keep the Universal Champion down for the three-count. He said:

“Against anybody else, my goodness, there’s no stopping Drew McIntyre, which means Roman Reigns has to be at his absolute best. Because one mistake, one slip-up against Drew McIntyre, you’re getting kicked right in the face with a Claymore and you will get pinned.”

Watch Paul Heyman's full interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Do you think The Bloodline will be able to maintain its momentum going forward or will they be stopped anytime soon? Sound off in the comment section below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Brandon Nell