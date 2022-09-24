Roman Reigns sends a message after The Bloodline's show of strength on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had some stern words after The Bloodline's strong showing on SmackDown.

The stable kickstarted this week's edition of the blue brand, where Paul Heyman addressed Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Reigns then asked the group's latest member, Solo Sikoa, to acknowledge him.

The Tribal Chief also had a surprise planned for Sami Zayn as he rewarded the Master Strategist with a t-shirt that said "SZ Honorary Uce."

Reigns also addressed the fans on Twitter, stating that they were lucky to witness the group in its full glory.

"Just remember that you got to witness this. This is what “the moment” feels like. #TopOfTheMountain @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn," he tweeted.

The Usos were also in action later on the show where they defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the Brawling Brutes.

The Samoans were able to retain their titles after an interference from The Imprium distracted the challengers.

Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Head of the Table is currently on one of the most dominant championship runs of all time. Reigns recently surpassed 700 days as the Universal Champion and has not been pinned in over two years.

The Tribal Chief defeated Drew McIntyre at the Clash of the Castle to successfully retain his titles. However, a new challenge emerged for him recently as Logan Paul called out Reigns on last week's SmackDown.

The animosity between the two started a few days back when Reigns was a guest on Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast. After a war of words between the two on social media, the YouTube megastar showed up on the blue brand to lay down the challenge for Crown Jewel.

The match between the two was made official at a press conference for Crown Jewel the next day in Las Vegas. The duo also had a heated confrontation where Roman Reigns shoved The Maverick during the face-off.

While Logan may not have much experience under his belt, he has shown in both matches that he can hang out with the best. However, Reigns is nothing like the opponents Logan has faced in the past.

Do you think Logan Paul has a realistic chance of beating Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

