Roman Reigns sends a bold message to his WWE Extreme Rules opponent 

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, and the Tribal Chief seems confident that he will get the job done once again.

The two stars were supposed to clash at WWE SummerSlam last month, but Balor was replaced by John Cena when the latter signed the contract instead. Balor finally got his chance at the title last week when he took on Roman Reigns on SmackDown, but he was unable to recapture the coveted prize.

After WWE announced that a rematch for the Universal Championship has been made official for Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns responded to the tweet by sending a bold message to Balor. The champion vowed to give Balor another "beat down" at the pay-per-view.

Will the Demon King return to battle Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules?

It's been a while since Finn Balor made an appearance as his Demon King alter-ego. The last time he donned the intimidating paint was at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019, where he went toe-to-toe with former WWE star Andrade.

Last week on SmackDown, WWE teased the return of the Demon after Balor's title match with Reigns. As the Tribal Chief and his special council Paul Heyman were making their way to the back, the lights in the arena turned red for a brief moment, and the sound of a heartbeat echoed throughout the arena.

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Finn Balor stated that his Demon King character still has a future in WWE, so it's possible that fans could see another glimpse of it at WWE Extreme Rules.

Finn Balor has never lost a match as the Demon King on the main roster, so if he goes up against Roman Reigns as this persona, he could dethrone him to become a two-time Universal Champion.

Also Read

What are your thoughts about Reigns' tweet? Sound off below.

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Colin Tessier