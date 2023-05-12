Roman Reigns sends an ominous message ahead of his WWE SmackDown return

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a menacing message ahead of his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has not appeared on WWE programming since April 3, 2023, episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39. Reigns and Solo Sikoa were scheduled to face Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes then. However, that match never occurred as The Beast viciously assaulted The American Nightmare before the bout could begin.

Meanwhile, the champion is displeased with his cousins, The Usos, who lost their tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Last week, it was announced that The Bloodline leader would return to SmackDown to set things straight within his family.

Ahead of his comeback, Reigns took to Twitter and ominously asserted that he is The Tribal Chief, Head of the Table, the one and only Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and SmackDown's "Daddy."

"The Tribal Chief. The Head of the Table. The & ONLY Undisputed WWE Universal HEAVYWEIGHT Champion in WWE. Aka # SmackDown's Daddy. Comes home…Tomorrow night!" Roman Reigns wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

JBL mentioned Bobby Lashley could dethrone Roman Reigns

After the 2023 WWE Draft, Hall of Famer JBL said that Bobby Lashley could beat The Tribal Chief.

Since The All Mighty has been drafted to SmackDown, a veteran analyst, Michael Cole, hinted that Lashley intended to meet Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, John Bradshaw Layfield discussed his friendship with Lashley, predicting that the latter might conquer Reigns.

"He (Lashley) won his first title from me; he won the US Championship from me. I remember coming out of that and thinking, 'Man, that guy is awesome. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns," JBL said.

The All Mighty and The Tribal Chief have competed in two singles bouts opposite each other as of this writing.

They first faced off against each other at the 2018 Extreme Rules event, and Lashley trounced Roman Reigns in that match. However, Reigns would win their second singles match on RAW a few nights later.

It remains to be seen if Reigns and Lashley will again come face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Reigns and Lashley will again come face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown.

