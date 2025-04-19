Roman Reigns sends one final message hours before his 10th WWE WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns has sent one final message before his blockbuster Triple Threat outing on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The OTC will be competing in his 10th WrestleMania main event tonight.

Ad

Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will battle it out in a matter of hours in one of the biggest Triple Threat matches in the history of WWE. The three megastars will headline Night 1 of The Show of Shows, and fans are beyond excited to see the spectacle unfold.

Roman Reigns has sent one last message ahead of his epic contest against Rollins and Punk. Here's what he wrote:

"Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania Main Event. God made me for this day."

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H talks about Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

WWE CCO Triple H recently had a chat with Peter Rosenberg, and the video was shared on the company's YouTube channel. Here's what he said about the WrestleMania 41 Night 1 headliner:

"So, I think triple threats are good for the most part when there’s something that they’re chasing like a title and you’re sort of not sure who’s gonna win. They all can make a claim to being the guy that should be the champion, that’s your normal triple threat. Normally, when there’s nothing on the line, triple threats to me are a bit odd. This one was a gamble and was a very calculated gamble on the fact that you have three talent at the top of their game, arguably the peak of their careers, that all have an interaction that is undeniable when you dig into it." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Reigns has won six of his nine WrestleMania main events. It remains to be seen if he manages to make it seven when he steps into the squared circle in a few hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More