Roman Reigns sends one final message hours before his 10th WWE WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns has sent one final message before his blockbuster Triple Threat outing on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The OTC will be competing in his 10th WrestleMania main event tonight.
Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will battle it out in a matter of hours in one of the biggest Triple Threat matches in the history of WWE. The three megastars will headline Night 1 of The Show of Shows, and fans are beyond excited to see the spectacle unfold.
Roman Reigns has sent one last message ahead of his epic contest against Rollins and Punk. Here's what he wrote:
"Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania Main Event. God made me for this day."
Triple H talks about Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk
WWE CCO Triple H recently had a chat with Peter Rosenberg, and the video was shared on the company's YouTube channel. Here's what he said about the WrestleMania 41 Night 1 headliner:
"So, I think triple threats are good for the most part when there’s something that they’re chasing like a title and you’re sort of not sure who’s gonna win. They all can make a claim to being the guy that should be the champion, that’s your normal triple threat. Normally, when there’s nothing on the line, triple threats to me are a bit odd. This one was a gamble and was a very calculated gamble on the fact that you have three talent at the top of their game, arguably the peak of their careers, that all have an interaction that is undeniable when you dig into it." [H/T Fightful]
Reigns has won six of his nine WrestleMania main events. It remains to be seen if he manages to make it seven when he steps into the squared circle in a few hours.