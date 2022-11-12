Roman Reigns sends one-word reaction after The Usos beat The New Day to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles

Roman Reigns has posted his reaction to The Usos defeating The New Day to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Fans widely regard The Usos and The New Day as two of the greatest tag teams to ever step foot in a WWE ring. On tonight's WWE SmackDown, The Usos took on The New Day with the titles on the line. When all was said and done, Jimmy and Jey reigned supreme and left the ring with their heads held high.

Soon after The Usos' massive win over The New Day, Roman Reigns met them backstage and heaped immense praise on them over their victory. Reigns then took to Twitter to share a picture of The Bloodline and described The Usos with a single word:

"Greatest. #SmackDown #Bloodline @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos," he wrote.

How did fans react to Roman Reigns' tweet about The Usos?

Most fans agreed with Roman Reigns in the reply section of his latest tweet. Check out some responses below:

The Bloodline is hands down the most dominant faction in WWE today. Roman Reigns' current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has given fans many iconic moments. The Usos, on the other hand, have held their own with their dominance as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The trio has impressed several big names with their work on WWE TV, with WWE legend The Rock being one of them. Here's what The Great One had to say about Roman Reigns and The Usos:

"I think those guys are doing a great job and I think—what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So, with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well," Rock said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

The Usos have now held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles for a whopping 481 days. On November 14, 2022, the duo will break The New Day's record for the longest Tag Team title reign in WWE history (483 days).

What did you think of The Usos' big victory over The New Day on SmackDown?

