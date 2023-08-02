Roman Reigns sends three-word message ahead of Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a message ahead of his showdown with Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief will face his cousin in what is most likely to be the biggest match of the latter's career. The two stars will lock horns in a Tribal Combat match, which was arranged by Anoa'i family Elders. The match will have the title of Tribal Chief on the line in addition to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Head of the Table has transcended the wrestling business in the last few years and has more mainstream appeal than any other current star. He recently appeared on ESPN First Take to promote SummerSlam and spoke about several topics with Stephen A. Smith.

Following the show, the Samoan posted a message on social media. Check it out:

Roman Reigns believes he is "head and shoulders" above other WWE names

Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant in his ongoing historic title reign. The Head of the Table has not lost a singles match in over three years and has already surpassed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion.

During his appearance on ESPN First Take, the megastar was asked about the possibility of The Rock returning to dethrone him. Reigns casually dismissed The Great One and anyone else seen as a threat:

"We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," Reigns replied.

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match this coming Saturday. Jimmy is currently on the sidelines after he was taken out by The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. Fans can expect The Enforcer to play a huge role in the upcoming match as well.

Do you think Jey Uso can usurp Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off below and let us know!

